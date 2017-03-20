Former CFL kicker Brett Maher signs on with NFL's Cleveland Browns
CLEVELAND — Former CFL kicker Brett Maher signed Monday with the NFL's Cleveland Browns.
The six-foot-one, 183-pound Maher made 41-of-50 field goal attempts last season with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. He also boasted a 45.9-yard punting average and became a free agent last month.
Maher, 27, hit 25-of-37 field goal tries in 2014 with the Ottawa Redblacks but had no attempts in four games with the club in 2015.
After completing his collegiate career at Nebraska, Maher had tryouts with the New York Jets and Dallas Cowboys of the NFL and Winnipeg Blue Bombers before joining the Redblacks.
