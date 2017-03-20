Former CFL kicker Brett Maher signs on with NFL's Cleveland Browns

CLEVELAND — Former CFL kicker Brett Maher signed Monday with the NFL's Cleveland Browns.

The six-foot-one, 183-pound Maher made 41-of-50 field goal attempts last season with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. He also boasted a 45.9-yard punting average and became a free agent last month.

Maher, 27, hit 25-of-37 field goal tries in 2014 with the Ottawa Redblacks but had no attempts in four games with the club in 2015.