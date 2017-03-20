Former Reds All-Star Sean Casey to lead Opening Day parade

CINCINNATI — A member of the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame will serve as grand marshal of the Reds' Opening Day parade.

The Reds and Findlay Market say Sean Casey will be this year's grand marshal.

Casey played for the Reds from 1998 to 2005, and became known as "The Mayor" for his affable personality.

Opening Day is April 3, with the parade kicking off at noon. The first pitch of the game between the Reds and the Philadelphia Phillies is set for 4:10 p.m.