Germany goalkeeper Neuer out of England, Azerbaijan games

BERLIN — Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has pulled out of the upcoming games against England and Azerbaijan because of calf problems.

Neuer, who played a full game for Bayern Munich at Borussia Moenchengladbach on Sunday, will remain in Munich for treatment.

The German soccer federation says coach Joachim Loew has called up Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Kevin Trapp in the 30-year-old Neuer's place. Trapp has been called up for the squad before but has yet to appear for Germany.

World champion Germany plays England in a friendly in Dortmund on Wednesday before facing Azerbaijan in a World Cup qualifier in Baku on March 26.