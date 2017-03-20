Sports

Jury resumes deliberations in fighter-porn star case

FILE - In this Nov. 14, 2014, file photo, Christine Mackinday, also known as Christy Mack, points toward Jonathan Paul Koppenhaver, also known as War Machine, during a preliminary hearing for Koppenhaver in Las Vegas, Nev. A jury is deliberating whether the former mixed martial arts fighter, Koppenhaver also named War Machine is guilty of charges that could get him life in prison in an attack on his porn star ex-girlfriend Mackinday, and her male friend in August 2015. (AP Photo/John Locher, file)

FILE - In this Nov. 14, 2014, file photo, Christine Mackinday, also known as Christy Mack, points toward Jonathan Paul Koppenhaver, also known as War Machine, during a preliminary hearing for Koppenhaver in Las Vegas, Nev. A jury is deliberating whether the former mixed martial arts fighter, Koppenhaver also named War Machine is guilty of charges that could get him life in prison in an attack on his porn star ex-girlfriend Mackinday, and her male friend in August 2015. (AP Photo/John Locher, file)

LAS VEGAS — A jury in Las Vegas has resumed deliberating whether the former mixed martial arts fighter named War Machine is guilty of attempted murder and other charges in an attack on his porn star ex-girlfriend and her male friend in August 2014.

A court official says the jury resumed work Monday morning.

Jonathan Paul Koppenhaver could face life in state prison if he's found guilty of the top counts, including kidnapping and sexual assault, in the beating of Christy Mack and Corey Thomas.

The Associated Press doesn't usually identify victims of alleged sexual assault, but Mack gave permission to use her name.

The jury is considering 34 felonies, also including domestic battery, coercion and dissuading a witness from reporting a crime.

Koppenhaver did not testify during his two-week trial.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: Mixed Martial Arts, sports

Most Popular