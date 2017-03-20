Kosovo coach calls up 3 newcomers for match against Iceland

PRISTINA, Kosovo — Kosovo coach Albert Bunjaki called up three new players Monday for the World Cup qualifying match against Iceland.

Besart Berisha of Australian club Brisbane Roar, Donis Avdijaj of Schalke and Atdhe Nuhiu SK Austria Karnten are the newcomers.

Bunjaki said Iceland is a good example for the "developing teams like our case."

Kosovo, accepted in UEFA and FIFA last year, will play the match against Iceland on Friday in neighbouring Albania at Loro Borici Stadium in Shkoder.

After four matches, Kosovo is last in Group I behind Croatia, Ukraine, Iceland, Turkey and Finland.

"Time has come for a victory," Bunjaki said, "and we enter this match to win."

___

Kosovo:

Goalkeepers: Samir Ujkani (Palermo), Adis Nurkoviq (Travnik), Bledar Hajdini (Trepca 89)

Defenders: Fanor Perdedaj (1860 Munich), Alban Pnishi (Grasshopper), Amir Rrahmani (Lokomotiva), Leart Paqarada (Sandhausen), Mergim Vojvoda (Mouscron), Benjamin Kololli (Lausanne), Fidan Aliti (Slaven Belupo), Ardian Ismajli (Hajduk Split)

Midfielders: Hekuran Kryeziu (Luzern), Herolind Shala (Kasimpasa), Valon Berisha (Salzburg), Milot Rashica (Vittesse), Bernard Berisha (Terek Grozny), Bersant Celina (Twente), Arber Zeneli (SC Heerenveen), Elbasan Rashani (Rosenborg), Donis Avdijaj (Scahlke)