LA Chargers re-sign OL Wiggins, DT Palepoi to 1-year deals

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Chargers have re-signed offensive lineman Kenny Wiggins and defensive tackle Tenny Palepoi.

The Chargers announced the one-year deals Monday.

Palepoi is entering his fourth NFL season. The former undrafted free agent from Utah made 23 tackles in 13 games last season as a depth contributor on the Chargers' line.

The 6-foot-6 Wiggins can play guard or tackle for the Chargers. He appeared in 13 games with San Diego last season, making one start. Wiggins has started nine games in his four-year NFL career.

