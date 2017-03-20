LA Chargers re-sign OL Wiggins, DT Palepoi to 1-year deals
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Chargers have re-signed offensive lineman Kenny Wiggins and defensive tackle Tenny Palepoi.
The Chargers announced the one-year deals Monday.
Palepoi is entering his fourth NFL season. The former undrafted free agent from Utah made 23 tackles in 13 games last season as a depth contributor on the Chargers' line.
The 6-foot-6 Wiggins can play guard or tackle for the Chargers. He appeared in 13 games with San Diego last season, making one start. Wiggins has started nine games in his four-year NFL career.
