Marchand, Crosby and Elliott named NHL's three stars of the week

NEW YORK — Boston Bruins left-wing Brad Marchand, Pittsburgh Penguins centre Sidney Crosby and Calgary Flames goaltender Brian Elliott are the NHL's three stars of the week.

Marchand led the league with nine points (five goals and four assists) in three games, all multi-point efforts. His week included his second career hat trick in a 6-3 win over Vancouver on March 13.

Marchand had 79 points entering Monday night's games, one behind NHL leaders Crosby and Edmonton captain Connor McDavid.

Crosby pulled even with McDavid in the scoring race after putting up six goals and two assists in four games last week.