NBA fines Monroe, Russell, Young in Bucks-Lakers altercation

NEW YORK — The NBA has fined Milwaukee's Greg Monroe and the Lakers' D'Angelo Russell and Nick Young for their roles in an altercation during a game.

Monroe was penalized $35,000 for shoving Young above the shoulders, the league announced Sunday. Young was fined $25,000 for initiating the altercation by shoving Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon, and the league said Russell entered the altercation and pushed Monroe, docking him $15,000.