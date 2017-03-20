NFL women's symposium to address operations jobs
PHOENIX — The NFL is ramping up its educating and training for women interested in working in football operations.
The league's second women's career development symposium will be held Friday and Saturday in Phoenix, just before the owners' annual meetings. More than 40 women from across the NFL will learn about football administration, operations, coaching and scouting through presentations, panel discussions, breakout sessions and networking opportunities with club and league executives.
Among the speakers will be several women with strong football operations backgrounds, including Dawn Aponte, now an RSE Strategy and Business Development executive, and Bengals executive
