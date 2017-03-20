Pistons assign Ellenson to D-League

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. — The Detroit Pistons have assigned first-round draft pick Henry Ellenson to their Grand Rapids affiliate in the D-League.

Ellenson has appeared in only 14 games this season for the Pistons, averaging 1.5 points and 0.9 rebounds in 4.0 minutes per game. He's averaged 18.3 points and 8.9 rebounds in 18 games with Grand Rapids.

The Pistons play their next four games on the road and don't have another home game until March 28. The next game for Grand Rapids is Wednesday night.