Raiders sign Manuel, Jenkins, Condo
ALAMEDA, Calif. — The Oakland Raiders have signed former first-round pick EJ Manuel as a backup quarterback and linebacker Jelani Jenkins.
The Raiders also brought back long snapper Jon Condo on Monday.
Manuel was picked 16th overall by Buffalo in 2013, but started just 17 games in four seasons with the Bills. Current Raiders offensive
Jenkins started 34 games with Miami the past four years. He had 219 tackles, 3
Condo is the second-longest tenured Raiders player and will begin his 11th season as long snapper in 2017.
