Sagna out of France's World Cup qualifier in Luxembourg

PARIS — Manchester City defender Bacary Sagna has been ruled out of France's World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg because of left thigh injury.

The French soccer federation says Sagna, who had joined his teammates at France's training camp outside Paris, will be replaced by Lyon right back Christophe Jallet.

France will also be without Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba for its trip to Luxembourg on March 25 in Group A, which the French lead by three points. France hosts Spain in a friendly international at the Stade de France three days later.