Sharks sign college free agent Tim Clifton
A
A
Share via Email
SAN JOSE, Calif. — The San Jose Sharks have signed unrestricted free agent
Clifton will join San Jose's AHL affiliate on an amateur tryout for the rest of the season before the contract signed Monday officially kicks in.
The 24-year-old Clifton just finished his senior season at Quinnipiac. He had 13 goals and 12 assists in 39 games, while winning 58.2
Most Popular
-
How do I tell a coworker her chatter is wasting my time — without sounding like a grump?
-
Alt-right groups hold M-103 protest outside Calgary City Hall
-
Class geared to girls at Alberta school should teach more life skills — like marrying rich: Mochama
-