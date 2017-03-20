Spieth looking forward to get through this Masters

AUSTIN, Texas — Two weeks before the Masters begins, Jordan Spieth said Monday he will look forward to it being over.

Spieth was on the verge of becoming only the fourth back-to-back Masters champion last year when he took a five-shot lead to the back nine at Augusta National. He dropped six shots on the next three holes, including a quadruple bogey on the par-3 12th, and wound up three shots behind Danny Willett.

As the Masters looms, Spieth has been asked about that collapse on the back nine.