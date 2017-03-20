Thomas is in lineup after missing 2 games with knee injury
BOSTON — Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas is back in the starting lineup Monday after missing the past two games with a bruised right knee.
Boston coach Brad Stevens made the announcement before his team's matchup against Washington. He said there was no limit on his minutes.
Thomas is the team's second-leading scorer at 29.2 points per game.
Boston enters the matchup 1
