Tim Tebow heading to Mets Class A team: Columbia Fireflies

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Tim Tebow is joining the Columbia Fireflies.

The former two-time Heisman Trophy winner and NFL quarterback will start his pro baseball season with the Mets Class A franchise in Columbia.

New York Mets manager Terry Collins announced the move Monday.

The 29-year-old Tebow has been in spring training with the Mets and is hitting .235 with four hits in 17 at-bats. He'll break camp the first week in April and join the Fireflies when they open play on April 6 in a four-game series with Augusta.

Fireflies President John Katz expects Tebow to add extra buzz to the team and the city. The club says Tebow will wear his football number, No. 15, with the Fireflies.