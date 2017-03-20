Warriors' Stephen Curry involved in skirmish with Thunder

OKLAHOMA CITY — Stephen Curry exchanged shoves with Oklahoma City's Semaj Christon just before halftime of a game Monday night, and both were issued technical fouls.

The Golden State star tangled with Christon as the pair vied for position around a jump ball with 5.3 seconds left. Players from both teams converged around them, and there was pushing on both sides. Oklahoma City's Russell Westbrook and Golden State's Draymond Green also got technicals after getting caught in the middle. It was Westbrook's 15th technical of the season.

Curry hit a 3-pointer at the end of the half and ran down the tunnel to the locker room. The Warriors led 59-39 at the break.