Yankees shortstop Gregorius hurts shoulder, return uncertain

New York Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius has a bruised right shoulder, ending his time at the World Baseball Classic and leaving his status for opening day in doubt.

Yankees manager Joe Girardi didn't put on a timetable on a return, only saying, "He's going to be sidelined for a bit." The Yankees start the regular season April 2 at Tampa Bay.

It is not certain how or when Gregorius got hurt while helping the Netherlands reach the semifinals of the WBC. He hit .348, driving in eight runs and scoring five in the tournament.

Gregorius had an MRI in Los Angeles on Sunday. He was returning to the Yankees' spring training complex in Tampa and will be re-evaluated by team doctors.

Gregorius is among a handful of major league players to leave their WBC team because of injuries.

Miami third baseman Martin Prado strained his hamstring while playing for Venezuela and returned to the Marlins over the weekend. All-Star catcher Salvador Perez of the Royals injured his knee in a home plate collision and also left the Venezuelan team.

The Yankees have backup shortstops Ronald Torreyes and Ruben Tejada in camp, along with utilityman Tyler Wade and top prospect Gleyber Torres.

The 27-year-old Gregorius hit .276 with 20 home runs and 70 RBIs last season.

TEBOW TOWN

Tim Tebow's next team on his baseball journey will be Columbia Fireflies. The former Heisman Trophy winner and NFL quarterback will start the regular season with the New York Mets' Class A club in South Carolina.

The 29-year-old Tebow is hitting .235 with four hits in 17 at-bats for the Mets in spring training. The outfielder will wear his football number, No. 15, with the Fireflies.

TWINS 8, BLUE JAYS 2

Toronto star Josh Donaldson made his spring training debut, going 0 for 2 with a walk in his first game since injuring his right calf more than a month ago. The 2015 Al MVP was the designated hitter, and is scheduled to play at his normal third base spot Wednesday.

Blue Jays starter Francisco Liriano struck out 10 in 4 2/3 innings.

Byung Ho Park and Miguel Sano homered for Minnesota. Park is competing for a roster spot after being designated for assignment on Feb. 3.

RED SOX 7, ORIOLES 4

Kyle Kendrick continued his bid for a spot in the depleted Boston rotation by working five innings, allowing five hits and two earned runs while striking out four.

The Orioles have said they want to stretch Vidal Nuno out as a starting pitcher, but the veteran just back from playing for Mexico in the World Baseball Classic did not make it out of the second inning, allowing three earned runs in 1 2/3 innings.

MARLINS 9, BRAVES 3

Miami starter Stephen Fife worked four scoreless innings, giving up just three hits and walking one while lowering his spring ERA to 1.50. Justin Nicolino gave up an earned run on two hits in four innings of relief.

R.A. Dickey went 5 2/3 innings in the start for Atlanta and was touched for six runs. Marcell Ozuna homered off the knuckleballer.

TIGERS 5, METS 1

Detroit starter Anibal Sanchez pitched four scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and striking out five.

Matt Harvey gave up three runs and seven hits in 4 1/3 innings, striking out four. Mets manager Terry Collins had expressed concerns about Harvey's command, and the former ace walked none.

James McCann homered off Harvey and Nick Castellanos connected later.

YANKEES 9, NATIONALS 3

Matt Holliday hit a two-run homer and Brett Gardner had a two-run single for New York. Michael Pineda had his first rough outing in four starts this spring, allowing three earned runs in 1 1/3 innings. Pineda entered the day with a 1.80 ERA.

Adam Eaton and Adam Lind each had RBI hits for Washington. Bryce Harper had two hits.

PIRATES 5, RAYS 4

Jordy Mercer and Jose Osuna hit a two-run homer and Adam Frazier had three hits for Pittsburgh. Jameson Taillon pitched 4 1/3 innings and allowed two earned runs.