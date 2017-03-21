Canada hangs on for 9-8 win over South Korea at world women's championship

BEIJING — A sixth straight victory maintained Canada's position on top of the standings at the world women's curling championship.

Ottawa's Rachel Homan rallied to a 9-8 victory over South Korea's Eun Jung Kim on Tuesday morning, putting Canada at a perfect 6-0 record in the round-robin portion of the tournament.

South Korea led 5-4 through six ends, but Homan made a precision tap to score four in the seventh end, and followed with a freeze in the 10th end to seal the victory.

"We were struggling with our rocks for a lot of the game and we weren't putting our rocks in good spots," said Canadian vice-skip Emma Miskew. "Luckily, we left Rachel with a couple savers and she made them, so we were happy about that.

"We're throwing really well, and its always tough when you're throwing well and not getting results. You just have to kind of let that and move on to the next one."

Sitting one on the button but surrounded by South Korean counters, Homan raised a Canadian guard that slipped between two South Korean stones and nestled perfectly up to the shot stone to get a go-ahead deuce in the third.

Canada, rounded out by second Joanne Courtney, lead Lisa Weagle, alternate Cheryl Kreviazuk, team coach Adam Kingsbury and national coach Elaine Dagg-Jackson, returns to the ice later on Tuesday against Scotland's Eve Muirhead (3-2).