Finally: Demar DeRozan scores 42 and Raptors end 11-game losing streak against Bulls

TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have finally beaten the Chicago Bulls.

DeMar DeRozan poured in 42 points as the Raptors rallied on a night marred by fisticuffs to beat Chicago 122-120 in overtime after a fierce fourth-quarter comeback on Tuesday.

It was Toronto's first victory over Chicago in a dozen games, a streak of futility that stretched back to Dec. 31 of 2013.

Cory Joseph added 19 points, while P.J. Tucker had eight points to go with 12 rebounds for the Raptors (42-29), who've won three in a row.

Jimmy Butler led the Bulls (33-38) with 37 points, while Rajon Rondo added 24.

Serge Ibaka had 16 points before being ejected for exchanging punches with Chicago's Robin Lopez in the third quarter. Lopez, who was also ejected, swung first and Ibaka responded while players on both teams tried to separate them. Raptors assistant coach Jamaal Magloire and Nikola Mirotic received matching technicals in the brouhaha.

Ibaka and Lopez appeared to have words before Lopez swatted the ball away from the Raptors' big man, and the scuffle ensued. The penalty for a fighting technical is a fine up to $50,000 and/or suspension.

The Raptors never led until overtime and trailed by as many as 16 points. The Bulls took a 94-79 lead into the fourth quarter.

Toronto finally pulled even during a thrilling stretch that started with some solid defence and a deft DeRozan steal off an unknowing Rondo, and included back-to-back three-pointers by Tucker.

The Raptors trailed by four points when DeRozan responded with a pair of baskets, and a Butler miss sent the game into overtime tied at 113-113.

A 16-foot turnaround jumper by DeRozan, who also had eight assists and seven boards, and a putback by Patrick Patterson put the Raptors up by four with 45 seconds left in OT. With the crowd on its feet, Joseph drilled a jumper that all-but clinched the victory with 18 seconds left.

The delirious capacity crowd of 19,800 fans at the Air Canada Centre included Kay MacBeth, the last surviving member of the Edmonton Grads, and Toronto FC midfielder Jonathan Osorio who, with a couple of teammates, fired tickets to TFC's home opener up into the stands.

Raptors coach Dwane Casey said the losing streak had definitely been on the team's mind.

"Any time somebody’s spanked you that many times, you better pay attention to it," Casey said. "It's been different people, different teams, different situations, different ways of losing to them. Like I told the team today, now it's enough. We've gotta come out with a competitive spirit to try to take some pride in stopping it."

The Bulls have beaten Toronto with a variety of lineups.

"That's the disappointing thing from our standpoint. . .what is it?" Casey said. "Jimmy Butler is now the last of the Mohicans that's there."

With 11 games left in the regular-season, the Raptors continue to fight for a favourable spot in the post-season. They began the night in fourth in the Eastern Conference and just a game behind Washington. The Bulls were 10th but still in the playoff mix in the tightly-knit East.

The Raptors played their 14th game without all-star guard Kyle Lowry, who could return from wrist surgery to play a game or two before the post-season.

The Bulls, who wore black armbands after the death earlier in the day of former longtime general manager Jerry Krause, raced out to an early nine-point lead and took a 31-27 advantage into the second quarter.

Chicago opened the second with an 18-6 run to go up by 16 points, but the Raptors hit back and a three by Joseph capped a 12-2 Raptors run that cut the Bulls' lead to just six. DeRozan drilled a long three-pointer at the buzzer to cut Chicago's lead to 59-54 at halftime.