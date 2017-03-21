Grizzlies' Allen gets night off against Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS — Memphis shooting guard Tony Allen has been ruled out for the Grizzlies' game at New Orleans due to a sore left knee.

Coach David Fizdale says the Grizzlies want to be cautious so Allen's injury doesn't turn into something more serious as the regular season winds down. Fizdale says Allen also has earned the rest with his hustle for Memphis, which carried a four-game win streak into Tuesday night's game against the Pelicans.

Allen, a 12-year veteran, is averaging 9.2 points and 5.5 rebounds in 27.4 minutes per game this season. He has played in 61 games, starting 56.