Hanzal, Coyle score 15 seconds apart as Wild beat Sharks 3-2

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Martin Hanzal and Charlie Coyle scored 15 seconds apart for Minnesota late in the second period, and the Wild stopped a five-game losing streak by hanging on for a 3-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night.

David Schlemko and Patrick Marleau had goals for the Sharks shortly before the second intermission, too, giving each team two scores in a 63-second span to set a record for the fastest four-goal stretch in Wild history.

Martin Jones made 24 saves for the Sharks, who lost their season-high fourth straight game.