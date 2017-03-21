Jerry Krause, Bulls' GM during 1990s dynasty, dies at 77

CHICAGO — Jerry Krause, the Chicago Bulls' general manager during their 1990s dynasty that saw them capture six NBA championships with Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen leading the way, has died. He was 77.

A Chicago native, Krause took over as GM in 1985 and was responsible for surrounding Jordan with the pieces that would propel the team to two championship three-peats in the 1990s. He also hired Phil Jackson from the Continental Basketball Association as an assistant to Doug Collins and fired Collins in favour of Jackson following a run to the Eastern Conference finals in 1989.