Kasimir Kaskisuo earns shutout as Toronto Marlies blank Rochester Americans 6-0

TORONTO — Kasimir Kaskisuo stopped all 30 shots he faced as the Toronto Marlies routed the Rochester Americans 6-0 on Tuesday in American Hockey League action.

Seth Griffith scored twice for the Marlies (34-26-5), the AHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs. Tobias Lindberg, Justin Holl, Mike Sislo and Trevor Moore rounded out the attack for Toronto.

Linus Ullmark started in net for Rochester (24-37-2), turning aside 4-of-8 shots in the first period. He was replaced by John Muse, who made eight saves on 10 shots.