LA Lakers sign newcomer David Nwaba to multi-year deal

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — The Los Angeles Lakers have signed David Nwaba to a multi-year deal after the rookie guard impressed them on a pair of 10-day contracts.

Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka announced the move Tuesday after Nwaba's second 10-day contract expired.

Nwaba was promoted from the Lakers' D-League affiliate on Feb. 28, and he immediately caught on with standout defence and steady play. He is averaging 3.6 points and 2.0 rebounds in 10 games for the Lakers, including two starts.

He had a particularly strong game Sunday against Cleveland, scoring seven points and making a highlight-reel block of Kyrie Irving's shot.

Pelinka says the Lakers also like Nwaba's work ethic in practice.