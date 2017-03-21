LA Lakers sign newcomer David Nwaba to multi-year deal
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — The Los Angeles Lakers have signed David Nwaba to a multi-year deal after the rookie guard impressed them on a pair of 10-day contracts.
Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka announced the move Tuesday after Nwaba's second 10-day contract expired.
Nwaba was promoted from the Lakers' D-League affiliate on Feb. 28, and he immediately caught on with standout
He had a particularly strong game Sunday against Cleveland, scoring seven points and making a highlight-reel block of Kyrie Irving's shot.
Pelinka says the Lakers also like Nwaba's work ethic in practice.
Nwaba is a product of Los Angeles' University High, Santa Monica College and Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo.