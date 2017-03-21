Man named in Brady jersey case sought autographs, selfies

MEXICO CITY — The Mexican media executive suspected of stealing Tom Brady's jersey went to the Super Bowl as a working journalist but spent the week collecting selfies and autographs from football greats — and boasting that he was there purely as a fan.

Other Mexican journalists who were in Houston tell the AP that La Prensa's then-director Martin Mauricio Ortega was carrying multiple NFL memorabilia items. The journalists said the items included a Kurt Warner jersey he purportedly hoped to sell to the former quarterback for thousands of dollars.

They also say he bragged about attending Super Bowls going back two decades.