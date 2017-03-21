NHL Capsules

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Nick Bonino scored the go-ahead goal with 5:29 left and the Pittsburgh Penguins clinched their 11th straight playoff berth with a 3-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night.

Sidney Crosby and Conor Sheary also scored, and Matt Murray made 29 saves. The Penguins (46-17-9) improved to 8-1-1 in their past 10 and are in the hunt to finish with the NHL's best record.

Sam Reinhart scored for a Sabres team that's sputtering on offence . Buffalo has just five goals in regulation in its past five games.

The score would've been more lopsided if not for Sabres goalie Robin Lehner, who made 31 saves.

CAPITALS 4, FLAMES 2

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin had a goal and two assists, T.J. Oshie scored his 30th of the season and the NHL-leading Washington Capitals defeated the surging Calgary Flames.

The top line of Ovechkin, Oshie and Nicklas Backstrom dominated the entire game. Ovechkin led all players with a season-high 11 shots, finally beating Flames goaltender Brian Elliott late in the third period for his 29th goal.

Evgeny Kuznetsov and Kevin Shattenkirk also scored, and Backstrom had three assists as the Capitals snapped Elliott's franchise-record winning streak at 11 games. Elliott kept his team in it by stopping 36 shots as Calgary lost for just the fifth time in 22 games.

Playing his 300th career game, counterpart Braden Holtby celebrated his bobblehead night by making 29 saves for Washington, which has 102 points.

Sean Monahan and former Capitals winger Troy Brouwer scored for the Flames.

DEVILS 3, RANGERS 2, OT

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Joseph Blandisi scored on an odd-man rush with 54.6 seconds left on the clock in overtime, and New Jersey handed New York a rare road loss.

John Quenneville set up Blandisi's third goal of the season, and Quenneville and Taylor Hall also scored for the Devils. New Jersey got just its second win in 14 games (2-10-2) behind 38 saves by Cory Schneider, including a stop on Kevin Hayes in close just before Blandisi's winner.

The win was the Devils' first in four games against the Rangers this season.

Oscar Lindberg and Rick Nash scored for the Rangers, who lead the NHL with 26 road wins. Antti Raanta made 26 saves, but had no chance on Blandisi's backhand after the forward took a pass from Quenneville and got behind defenceman Ryan McDonagh.

SENATORS 3, BRUINS 2

BOSTON (AP) — Kyle Turris scored twice and Craig Anderson made 33 saves as Ottawa beat Boston to end a four-game losing streak.

Mike Hoffman had two assists for the Senators, who moved six points ahead of Boston for second place in the Atlantic Division with their first win since March 11.

Tom Pyatt also scored for Ottawa, which never trailed and went up for good on Turris' goal 4:04 into the third period.

Torey Krug had a goal and an assist, and David Krejci also scored in Boston's third straight defeat. Tuukka Rask made 19 saves for the Bruins.

RED WINGS 2, CANADIENS 1, OT

MONTREAL (AP) — Anthony Mantha scored at 4:10 of overtime to lift Detroit over Montreal.

Mantha got his 15th goal of the season on a wrist shot from close range to give the Red Wings their third win in four games.

Justin Abdelkader scored early in the first period for Detroit. Artturi Lehkonen tied it for the Canadiens at 17:31 of the third.

COYOTES 5, LIGHTNING 3

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Oliver Ekman-Larsson had a goal and an assist during Arizona's three-goal third period, Louis Domingue stopped 36 shots and the Coyotes damaged Tampa Bay's playoff hopes.

Arizona, with the NHL's second-worst record, also got goals from Christian Fischer, Christian Dvorak, Radim Vrbata and Connor Murphy.

Victor Hedman, Nikita Kucherov and Vladislav Namestnikov scored for the Lightning, who remained four points behind Toronto for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 30 saves.

Ekman-Larsson and Vrbata scored two minutes apart early in the third as the Coyotes went up 4-3. Murphy had a late empty-netter that went off Hedman's glove.

HURRICANES 4, PANTHERS 3

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Jeff Skinner scored two goals, including the game-winner with 3:55 left, to lead Carolina past Florida.

Sebastian Aho had a goal and an assist for the Hurricanes, and Teuvo Teravainen also scored. Cam Ward stopped 33 shots.

Keith Yandle, Reilly Smith and Aleksander Barkov scored for the Panthers. Reto Berra made 21 saves in his first start since being recalled from the minors March 3. Jaromir Jagr added two assists and has 41 points this season.

Skinner scored the decisive goal off a pass from Derek Ryan. Skinner has five goals in his last three games and leads the team with 28 goals and 51 points this season.

JETS 3, FLYERS 2

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Blake Wheeler and Mark Scheifele each had a goal and two assists, and Winnipeg edged Philadelphia for its third straight victory.

Mathieu Perreault added a goal and an assist to help the Jets post their second three-game winning streak of the season.

The teams were tied 1-all until Wheeler beat goalie Steve Mason at 7:02 of the third period. After a Flyers turnover in their end, Scheifele scored his 29th of the season at 13:51.

Matt Read scored with two seconds left after the Flyers pulled Mason for an extra attacker. Jordan Weal also scored and Claude Giroux had a pair of assists for Philadelphia. Mason stopped 30 shots.