OHL Roundup: Sokolov, O'Grady lead Wolves to 4-2 win over Steelheads

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Dmitry Sokolov had his 48th of the season and Reagan O'Grady scored the winner just over five minutes later as the Sudbury Wolves downed the Mississauga Steelheads 4-2 on Tuesday in Ontario Hockey League play.

Owen Lane and Macauley Carson, into an empty net, also scored for Sudbury (27-34-7). Jake McGrath made 40 saves for the win.

Michael McLeod and Ryan McLeod supplied the offence for Mississauga (34-21-13), while Jacob Ingham stopped 26-of-29 shots for the Steelheads.

Both teams went 0 for 1 on the power play.