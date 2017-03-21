Penguins clinch playoff berth with 3-1 win over Sabres
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Nick Bonino scored the go-ahead goal with 5:29 left and the Pittsburgh Penguins clinched their 11th straight playoff berth with a 3-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night.
Sidney Crosby and Conor Sheary also scored, and Matt Murray made 29 saves. The Penguins (46-17-9) improved to 8-1-1 in their past 10 and are in the hunt to finish with the NHL's best record.
Sam Reinhart scored for a Sabres team that's sputtering on
The score would've been more lopsided if not for Buffalo goalie Robin Lehner, who made 31 saves. Lehner foiled Tom Kuhnhackl and Chris Kunitz on a pair of breakaways in the opening three minutes of the second period.
Bonino scored to break a 1-1 tie on a broken play. Penguins
Sheary then scored 1:58 later on another fortuitous bounce. Breaking in on the left side, Sheary took an initial shot that was stopped by Lehner. The rebound caromed into the slot and went in off the skate of Buffalo's Zemgus Girgensons.
Pittsburgh improved to 11-0-1 over Buffalo in a string dating to April 23, 2013.
The Sabres were outshot 12-6 in the second period before finding their
Reinhart capitalized on a turnover at the right boards. His initial shot was blocked by
Crosby opened the scoring with nine seconds left in the opening period by capping an individual rush from his own blue line. After accepting Justin Schultz's drop pass, Crosby built up a head of steam through the neutral zone, driving past forwards Ryan O'Reilly and Marcus Foligno at Buffalo's blue line and then splitting
It was Crosby's sixth goal in three games, and he entered the day with an NHL-leading 40.
Crosby also continued his dominance over Buffalo, upping his total to 16 goals, 35 assists for 51 points in 34 career games.
The Sabres began the game without three regular
Guentzel turned his head at the last moment and didn't appear to see Ristolainen coming. Guentzel got up briefly before stumbling to the ice and did not return after being escorted immediately to the locker room.
NOTES: Sabres coach Dan Bylsma said forwards Kyle Okposo (ribs) and William Carrier (knee) have resumed skating and have an opportunity to return within the next week. ... Penguins C Evgeni Malkin skated at Pittsburgh earlier in the day but missed his third straight game with an upper-body injury. ... Frank Corrado became the 14th
UP NEXT
Penguins: At Ottawa on Thursday.
Sabres: Host Toronto on Saturday.