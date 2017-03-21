Sanchez picks up win as Jays defeat Orioles 5-2 in Grapefruit League game

SARASOTA, Fla. — Aaron Sanchez picked up the win in his second Grapefruit League start as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-2 Tuesday.

Sanchez surrendered one earned run on a solo homer to Chris Davis while striking out two and walking four over 3 1/3 innings.

Centre-fielder Kevin Pillar and third-baseman Jon Berti led Toronto's offence with two runs batter in each.