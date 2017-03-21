Sports

Sanchez picks up win as Jays defeat Orioles 5-2 in Grapefruit League game

SARASOTA, Fla. — Aaron Sanchez picked up the win in his second Grapefruit League start as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-2 Tuesday.

Sanchez surrendered one earned run on a solo homer to Chris Davis while striking out two and walking four over 3 1/3 innings.

Centre-fielder Kevin Pillar and third-baseman Jon Berti led Toronto's offence with two runs batter in each.

Ubaldo Jiminez gave up four earned runs over three innings in taking the loss for Baltimore.

 

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: Toronto Blue Jays, sports, MLB

Most Popular