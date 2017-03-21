Star witness in Aaron Hernandez trial is grilled by defence

BOSTON — A lawyer for former NFL star Aaron Hernandez has aggressively questioned the prosecution's star witness against Hernandez in his double-murder trial.

Attorney Jose Baez grilled Alexander Bradley on Tuesday about his claim that Hernandez killed two men after one of them accidentally spilled his drink at a Boston nightclub in 2012. Bradley said Hernandez opened fire while Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado waited at a stoplight.

Under cross-examination, Bradley acknowledged that he has sold drugs for about 17 years. Baez contended during opening statements that Bradley — not Hernandez — shot the men over a drug deal.