Steelers signs Tyson Alualu of Jaguars to improve pass rush

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed free-agent defensive end Tyson Alualu to a two-year contract in hopes of bolstering their pass rush.

Alualu spent his first seven seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars but struggled to live up to his billing after the team drafted him 10th overall in 2010.

The 29-year-old Alualu played in 14 games last season, finishing with 2.5 sacks. His arrival gives the Steelers depth behind Cam Heyward and Stephon Tuitt.

Heyward missed the second half of 2016 with a torn chest muscle for the AFC North champions. Pittsburgh finished ninth in the NFL last year with 38 sacks.

