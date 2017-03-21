T.J. Brennan stars in overtime as Phantoms rally past IceCaps 5-4

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — T.J. Brennan scored in overtime as the Lehigh Valley Phantoms rallied past the St. John's IceCaps 5-4 on Tuesday in American Hockey League action.

Cole Bardreau, Maxim Lamarche, Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Colin McDonald all chipped in as Lehigh Valley (41-19-4) reeled off four unanswered goals in regulation time to force the extra period and set up Brennan's winner. Anthony Stolarz made 29 saves for the win.

Mark MacMillan, Jeremy Gregoire, Jacob de la Rose and Daniel Audette helped St. John's (31-25-9), the AHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens, build a 4-0 lead by the midway point of the second period. Charlie Lindgren stopped 33 shots in net.