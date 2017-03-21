Toronto FC adds experience to backline, signs veteran Jason Hernandez

Toronto FC has added experience on defence with the signing of Jason Hernandez.

The 33-year-old Puerto Rican international centre back arrives with 12 MLS seasons under his belt with New York City FC, San Jose, Chivas USA and the MetroStars. The five-foot-10 170 pounder spent the last two seasons with NYCFC, which declined his contract option last November.

He started 26 games for New York last season and appeared in five others. In all, he has 285 career MLS regular-season and playoff appearances.

"We are pleased to add another experienced, veteran defender in Jason Hernandez," Toronto FC GM Tim Bezbatchenko said in a statement. "Jason is a player we have watched for some time. With his experience in MLS including the playoffs and his familiarity with some of our current players we felt he would be a welcomed addition to our club."

Hernandez, drafted sixth overall by the MetroStars in the 2005 supplemental draft, was traded to Chivas USA at the end of his rookie season. He spent two years in California before moving to San Jose in the 2007 expansion draft.

He played seven seasons with the Earthquakes, winning the 2012 MLS Supporters Shield alongside current Toronto players Justin Morrow and Steven Beitashour. He left San Jose for New York in the 2014 expansion draft.