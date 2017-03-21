Toronto Maple Leafs sign forward Jeremy Bracco to entry-level contract

TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Jeremy Bracco to an entry-level contract.

The 20-year-old native of Freeport, N.Y., has 25 goals and 58 assists in 57 Ontario Hockey League games with Kitchener and Windsor this season.

Bracco has 46 goals and 101 assists in 106 career OHL games.

Toronto selected Bracco in the second round, 61st overall, of the 2015 NHL draft.