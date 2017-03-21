Toronto Wolfpack to play Super League's Salford in next round of Challenge Cup

The Toronto Wolfpack will face the Salford Red Devils of the Super League in the fifth round of the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup.

Salford is where Toronto wants to be — in the top flight of English rugby league. The fledgling Wolfpack, the first transatlantic rugby league side, have entered the third tier of rugby league, looking to win promotion all the way to the Super League.

Salford (3-3-0) currently stands fifth in the Super League. Toronto (2-0-0) is 20 places below, in top spot in the Kingstone Press League 1.

Toronto has already won two matches in the knockout Challenge Cup, downing amateur side Siddal 14-6 and the London Broncos of the second-tier Championship 30-26.

The fifth-round games are scheduled for April 22-23. A win and the Wolfpack are in the final 16.