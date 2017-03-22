76ers' Embiid to undergo surgery for torn meniscus

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Philadelphia 76ers say centre Joel Embiid will undergo surgery on a torn meniscus in his left knee.

Team spokesman Mike Preston said before Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder that the 7-footer, who has been plagued with injuries during his professional career, will have the surgery "in the coming days."

Preston declined to be more specific about the date and site of the surgery, citing privacy, saying it would be in Embiid's best interests "if we released that after the fact."

Coach Brett Brown said "there has been tremendous due diligence ... and research" before the decision about surgery was made. He said Embiid "took an active role" in making the decision.