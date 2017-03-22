Anthony Stolarz leads Phantoms to 3-2 shootout win over IceCaps

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Anthony Stolarz stopped 42-of-44 shots, then four more shooters in the shootout as the Lehigh Valley Phantoms edged the St. John's IceCaps 3-2 on Wednesday in American Hockey League action.

Corban Knight scored the shootout winner for the Phantoms (42-19-4), who got goals in regulation from Scott Laughton and Taylor Leier.

Daniel Carr and Daniel Audette found the back of the net for the IceCaps (31-25-10), who are 4-0-2 in their last six outings.

Yann Danis stopped 25-of-27 shots in a losing cause.