Canada secures spot in playoffs with 6-4 win over Sweden at curling worlds

BEIJING — Rachel Homan and her Ottawa team rolled to a 6-4 win over Sweden’s Anna Hasselborg on Wednesday afternoon at the 2017 CPT World Women's Curling Championship in Beijing.

The victory locked down a top-two finish for Team Canada in the 12-team round-robin standings, ensuring them a berth in the Page 1-2 playoff game Friday evening.

The winner of that match will go straight to Sunday's gold-medal game.

Wednesday's game was a textbook performance from Homan's squad, featuring a blend of big-weight takeouts and precise draws to deny the Swedes any opening.

Canada extended its win streak to eight games with the victory, while Sweden dropped to 6-2 with the loss — still very much in contention for a Page 1-2 rematch with Canada on Friday.