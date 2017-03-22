Canada ties Scotland 1-1 in soccer friendly before small crowd in Edinburgh

EDINBURGH, Scotland — Canada tied Scotland 1-1 Wednesday in a soccer friendly that will have done little to boost Scottish spirits before a key World Cup qualifier on the weekend.

At No. 67, Scotland is ranked 50 places higher than Canada, which had lost all five previous meetings between the two.

Fraser Aird opened the scoring for Canada before a sparse crowd on a blustery night at Easter Road Stadium, home to Hibernian.

Aird, a former Vancouver Whitecap who now plays his club soccer in Scotland for Falkirk, threatened the Scots on several occasions from midfield and forced a good save from goalkeeper Allan McGregor in the 78th minute with a long-range shot.

Steven Naismith replied in the 35th minute for Scotland, which had a chance to go ahead deep into stoppage time but Jordan Rhodes' deflection went wide.

The Scots were using the game as a tune-up for their World Cup qualifier Sunday in Glasgow against Slovenia. Scotland (1-2-1) needs a win to stay in touch in a group that also features England, Slovakia, Lithuania and Malta.

New Canadian manager Octavio Zambrano watched from the stands as Michael Findlay finished out his stretch as interim head coach. Findlay, who is staying on as one of Zambrano's assistant coaches, went 2-2-1 as interim coach after the departure of Benito Floro last September.

FC Edmonton defender/midfielder Nik Ledgerwood, one of six North American-based players in the 18-man squad, captained Canada on the occasion of his 50th cap.

Aird opened the scoring in the 11th minute with his first international goal in his fifth game for Canada, beating McGregor to cap an attack started by a Scottish giveaway. The Scots had two chances to clear a cross out of their penalty box but the ball went only to Aird and the former Scotland youth and 'B' international lashed home a right-footed shot.

The goal seemed to wake Scotland up and the home side rattled a shot off the post two minutes later.

Canada started to live dangerously in its own end. Canadian goalkeeper Simon Thomas stopped Chris Martin and Oliver Burke while defender Manjrekar James stuck a foot out to deflect another shot.

The Scots finally broke through late in the half. Thomas made a fine save, only to see Naismith bang the rebound home.

At the other end, McGregor had to be sharp to beat Simeon Jackson to the ball late in the first half.

Goalkeeper Jayson Leutwiler came on for Thomas to open the second half for his second cap.

Scotland manager Gordon Strachan elected to rest his Celtic players for the Slovenia game, other than second-half substitute Leigh Griffiths.

West Brom midfielder Darren Fletcher captained Scotland, one of two Premier League players in the home team's starting 11. Seven others were from the second-tier English Championship with one from the Scottish top-flight and another from Germany's Bundesliga.

Fletcher earned his 78th cap, moving past Alex McLeish into third place in the Scottish record book. Only Kenny Dalglish (102) and Jim Leighton (91) have more caps.

Canadian forward Marcus Haber, who plays his club soccer in Scotland for Dundee, was unavailable through injury.