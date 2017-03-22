Chandler leads Nuggets past Cavs 126-113

DENVER — Wilson Chandler scored 18 points in his return from a four-game absence with a pulled groin and provided stellar defence on LeBron James in the Denver Nuggets' 126-113 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night.

The Nuggets bounced back from consecutive heartbreaking last-second losses to Houston with a signature win that increased their lead to 1 1/2 games over idle Portland in the race for the final playoff spot in the West.

Will Barton scored 20 points, Kenneth Faried added 17 and Jamal Murray had 15 off the bench for Denver, which also got 21 points from Gary Harris and 16 from Nikola Jokic.

Kyrie Irving led the Cavs with 33 points but James had just 18 and the two stars sat out much of the fourth quarter with Cleveland trailing by double digits.

The Nuggets took a 101-90 lead into the fourth quarter after an entertaining third quarter that included a James-fueled 15-4 run by the Cavs and a 15-3 response by the Nuggets that included nine points from Faried.

But the arena-rocking basket in the Nuggets' big run came not from Faried but from Jokic, who backed down James during a particularly physical possession. His basket gave Denver a 99-83 lead.

Denver grabbed momentum midway through the second quarter when Murray swished three 3-pointers that gave the Nuggets a 50-40 lead.

The Nuggets doubled that cushion thanks in part to Richard Jefferson's face slap of Juancho Hernangomez for a flagrant foul. Hernangomez sank both free throws and then Barton swished a 3-pointer on the inbounds, capping a 7-0 spurt that gave Denver a 61-47 lead. The Nuggets pushed their lead to 69-49.

Chandler showed fresh legs and little rust in his return to action.

"He hasn't played in 10, 11 days," Nuggets coach Michael Malone said before tip-off. "At least going into the game I feel that we have a body that can match up with LeBron's physicality. He's just such a versatile defender for us, so that's going to be great to have him back."

TIP-INS

Cavaliers: The Cavs, who fell to 18-17 on the road, had limited the Nuggets to an average of 99 points in their last three trips to the Pepsi Center, all wins. ... The teams combined to miss just one free throw in the first half — by James. ... Irving, who had 19 points in the first half, topped 20 points for the 19th consecutive game, extending the longest current streak in the NBA.

Nuggets: Danilo Gallinari missed his fourth straight game with a bone bruise on his left knee. ... Denver already had 120 points by the time Deron Williams' three-point play put the Cavs in triple digits at the 3:54 mark of the fourth quarter.

UP NEXT

Cavaliers: On Friday night wrap up four-game trip with game at Charlotte.

Nuggets: On Friday night visit Indiana, beginning a stretch in which they will play six of seven on the road.

___