Estrada solid, Optiz hits winning three-run homer as Blue Jays top Tigers 5-4

DUNEDIN, Fla. — Shortstop Shane Optiz hit a three-run homer with two out in the bottom of the ninth inning as the Toronto Blue Jays edged the Detroit Tigers 5-4 in Grapefruit League baseball action on Wednesday.

Optiz's first homer of spring training cashed in Jon Berti and Mike Ohlman as Toronto improved to 8-14.

Dominic Ficociello gave Detroit (11-14) a brief lead when he hit a three-run homer off Joe Biagini in the top of the ninth.

Biagini picked up the win despite the blown save, while Angel Nesbitt took the loss.