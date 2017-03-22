Federal budget bumps up monthly carding money for Canada's top athletes

OTTAWA — Canada's athletes will see a raise in their monthly cheque after Wednesday's federal budget.

The country's Olympians and Paralympians receive money from the Athletes Assistance Program, also known as carding money, to help pay their grocery and housing bills.

It's been a maximum of $1,500 for a senior card since 2004.

The federal government will pump an extra $5 million a year into the Athletes Assistance Program for the next five years for an 18 per cent increase.