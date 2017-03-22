Heat list Whiteside as probable for Thursday with hand cut

MIAMI — NBA rebounding leader Hassan Whiteside is listed as probable for Miami's game against Toronto on Thursday, despite a laceration on his right hand that needed 13 stitches to repair.

Whiteside was hurt late in Miami's win over Phoenix on Tuesday. He had a bandage around his hand Wednesday, and says his hope is that he can play against the Raptors.

Whiteside will be evaluated again Thursday before a final decision is made.

It's a critical time for the Heat, who have overcome an 11-30 start and trying to hold on to an Eastern Conference playoff spot with 11 games left.