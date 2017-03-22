Match Play begins with unlimited possibilities

AUSTIN, Texas — Rory McIlroy was no different from the other 63 players at the Dell Technologies Match Play. He wasn't sure how long he would be staying.

Match Play began Wednesday at Austin Country Club with 32 matches a day for the opening three rounds of group play. McIlroy drove right into the tree and wound up losing the opening hole of his match against Soren Kjeldsen.

Jason Day is the defending champion, though McIlroy has been tough in this format. His record is 11-2-1 over the last two years, with one of those losses in a meaningless consolation match a year ago.

Dustin Johnson, the No. 1 seed, plays in the afternoon.