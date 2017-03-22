Mets move exhibition game against Army to Citi Field

WEST POINT, N.Y. — The New York Mets are moving their exhibition game against Army to Citi Field.

The Mets originally were scheduled to play the Black Knights at West Point on March 31. But the snowstorm that slammed the Northeast last week affected Army's diamond and forced the switch of fields.

The teams now will play a seven-inning game March 31 at the Mets' home field. First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. It will be ninth exhibition game between Army and the Mets and first since 1984.

Army athletic director Boo Corrigan says he hopes the teams can schedule a game at the academy in the near future.