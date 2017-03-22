NASCAR suspends crew chiefs for Keselowski and Harvick

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NASCAR suspended the crew chiefs for Brad Keselowski and Kevin Harvick on Wednesday for violations at Phoenix Raceway.

Keselowski's car failed post-race inspection on Sunday and NASCAR suspended crew chief Paul Wolfe three races. Wolfe was also fined $65,000 and Team Penske was docked 35 driver and owner points.

Keselowski finished fifth at Phoenix. He already has a victory this season, so the points penalty does little to alter his playoff position.

Team Penske said it will not immediately appeal and Brian Wilson will fill in for Wolfe this weekend at California.

"The race cars returned to the race shop (Wednesday) and we are in the process of evaluating the area in question," the team said.

Harvick's team was fined for an illegal track bar mount and supports. Crew chief Rodney Childers was suspended for one race and fined $25,000. The Stewart-Haas Racing team was docked 10 driver and 10 team owner points. Harvick is winless through the first month of the season.

Meanwhile, a three-member appeals panel Wednesday upheld the 35-point penalty to AJ Allmendinger, as well as the three-week suspension and $65,000 fine to crew chief Randall Burnett.

Burnett has already served two races of the suspension. JTG Daugherty Racing was penalized for having three or more loose or missing lug nuts after the NASCAR Cup race at Atlanta.

