New Vikings RB Latavius Murray has ankle surgery

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — New Minnesota Vikings running back Latavius Murray had successful ankle surgery Wednesday.

Murray left the Raiders as a free agent and signed last week with Minnesota, getting $15 million over three years, with $8.55 million guaranteed.

The Vikings said in a statement that they were "aware of the required surgery prior to signing Latavius on March 16. Latavius is expected to fully recover and be available for training camp."

The surgery was performed by Dr. Bob Anderson in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Murray was a 1,000-yard rusher for Oakland in 2015, and he ran for 788 yards in 14 games last season, scoring 12 touchdowns. But he was bothered by ankle problems during 2016, too.

