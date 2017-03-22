NHL to hold hearing on Sabres' Ristolainen's hit on Guentzel

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The NHL is considering further disciplinary action against Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Ristolainen for his blindside hit that led to Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel suffering a concussion.

The league's Department of Player Safety will hold a hearing with Buffalo's top defenceman on Thursday.

The hit occurred about nine minutes into Pittsburgh's 3-1 playoff-clinching win at Buffalo on Tuesday night.

Guentzel was exiting Pittsburgh's zone when a pass intended for him was broken up along the left boards. As Guentzel turned to look back for the puck, he was bowled over by Ristolainen.

Guentzel got up briefly before stumbling to the ice and didn't return after being escorted to the locker room.