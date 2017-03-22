Rangers star goalie Lundqvist to return this weekend

New York Rangers star goalie Henrik Lundqvist will play this weekend after being sidelined since March 7 with a hip injury.

The team will be at Los Angeles on Saturday and Anaheim on Sunday. The Rangers also play in San Jose on Tuesday and Lundqvist is expected to start two of those three games.

Lundqvist had wanted to return on Wednesday night against the local rival Islanders, but instead will wait for the three-game West Coast swing.

Antti Raanta has played the last six matches for New York and was set to play Wednesday night. He is 2-2-2 in those starts and the Rangers are seventh in the Eastern Conference, well within range of clinching a playoff berth.